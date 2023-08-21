Low water levels at Canyon Lake prompt closure of boat ramp

FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to dropping lake levels, Potters Creek Boat Ramp 21 at Canyon Lake will close on Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Boat Ramp 17, which the USACE also manages, will remain open.

Due to limited parking at Boat Ramp 17, traffic control measures will be in place to ensure the safe operation of the boat ramp, officials said.

The staff at Canyon Lake will continue to monitor parks and boat ramps and will provide updates about closures or changes to recreation facility operations.

Of the 23 boat ramps located around Canyon Lake, only three are currently open:

Boat Ramp 6 - located at 2078 Canyon Lake Drive with free access

Boat Ramp 17 - located at 401 Old Hancock Road with free access

Boat Ramp 18 - located on Canyon Park Road, requires a fee to access the park

Visitors are encouraged to practice leave-no-trace, use designated trash receptacles and to always wear a life jacket while boating or anytime you are in or near the water.

