New Texas laws that take effect on Sept. 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – New laws surrounding school safety, crime, gender, voting and guns in Texas go into effect on Sept. 1.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers passed more than 1,100 bills during the 88th Legislature, and 774 of those are about to go into effect. Click here to see which ones already became law in June.

Among those that become law on Sept. 1 are a sweeping school safety bill that requires an armed person at every school campus, the “Puppy Mill Bill” that clamps down on breeders, the “Death Star Bill” that returns sovereign regulatory powers to Texas, and a bill that climates sales tax for several health-related and family care products.

Other new laws address road safety, books in schools, transgender children, fentanyl, COVID-19 mandates, workplace violence, electric vehicle registration and hair discrimination.

Here’s a guide to notable laws to look out for.

Animals

HB 598 implements a Class C misdemeanor if a person convicted of animal cruelty within the last five years is in the possession of an animal. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 4164 makes it illegal for a person to knowingly present a pet as a service animal if the animal is not trained as one. A person committing the offense may face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000, and 30 hours of community service. Under the new law, a person who abuses or neglects their service dog will be subject to seizure of the animal. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 876 is the “Puppy Mill Bill” that requires licenses for dog or cat breeders in possession of five or more female animals used for breeding. In the previous law, only breeders with 11 or more animals for breeding purposes needed a license. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Climate

SB 471 gives the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) the choice not to inspect facilities that have complaints filed against them. Residents who make more than three complaints would face a fine if the investigation does not find actionable enforcement, according to the Texas Tribune . TCEQ would decide when fines would be pursued and for how much the resident would be charged. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 784 gives the state of Texas exclusive jurisdiction over the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions. Formerly, cities held the responsibility. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 1017 prevents cities from being able to regulate lawn equipment and their noise production. Additionally, the bill will “prevent political subdivisions in Texas from adopting or enforcing regulations that prohibit or restrict the use, sale, or lease of an engine based on its fuel source,” an analysis of the bill says. Per the text of the bill, a political subdivision “includes a county, municipality, special district, school district, junior college district, or housing authority.” The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept.1, 2023.

SB 1860 implements a municipal policy when addressing climate charters on a local level. After Sept. 1, cities will have to get permission from the Legislature before addressing changes to their charters “that purport to address climate change,” as reported by the Texas Tribune . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Crime/Law Enforcement

DEI

HB 567 , called the CROWN Act, bans race-based hair discrimination in workplaces, schools and housing. That includes braids, locks and twists. The CROWN Act , short for the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, has been recently passed or implemented in 21 other states. For more information, click here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Fentanyl

HB 6 increases the penalties for those who manufacture or sell fentanyl to a person resulting in their death. The bill classifies fentanyl overdoses as “poisonings,” allowing murder charges for those accused of providing the fatal dose. Read more here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 3144 designates October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in an effort to increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and potential overdoses. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Finance

HB 1 is the General Appropriations Act for 2024-25, otherwise known as the state budget. It allocates $321.3 billion in total spending for the state’s budget for the two years. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 1290 makes it illegal for a nursing facility to confiscate or misappropriate federal stimulus checks made to a resident who is a recipient of Medicaid. A facility that violates the law can be penalized up to $25,000 for each violation. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Gender/LGBTQ+

SB 12 makes it illegal for someone to hold a sexually oriented performance in front of a minor. A person who violates the law could face a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation. The first version of the bill was designed to keep minors from attending drag shows, but the last version of the bill removed references to gender and drag performers. Read more here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 14 bans procedures and treatments for gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria for children. Public money and public assistance are also prohibited from being used to provide those treatments. Children, in this case, include individuals under 18 years old. This means Texas has joined at least 18 other states with similar laws, according to the Texas Tribune . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 15 , called the Save Women’s Sports Act, places restrictions on transgender athletes in college sports. The law prohibits transgender athletes from participating in a sport that is opposite of the student’s biological sex, regardless of their sexual identity. The rule applies to intercollegiate sports between schools, and it will allow a woman to compete on a men’s team if no option for women is available. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Guns

HB 3137 prevents any local government entity from requiring firearm owners to license their weapons. It also bans entities from imposing liability insurance on firearm owners. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 728 requires courts to report “mental health and intellectual disability information with respect to certain children for purposes of a federal firearm background check,” according to the bill’s text . Last year, an investigation by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune found that courts were not reporting juvenile records because of problems with “how the law was written and vague guidance from the state.” The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Health

HB 25 allows Texas to import prescription drugs from Canada through a Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program. An analysis of the bill states that the program will require the Health and Human Services Commission to design the program. Prescription drugs are often cheaper in Canada than in the United States, and those gathered through the program will be available at a low cost to consumers. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 242 rules that a person, manufacturer, distributor or nonprofit organization is not subject to civil or criminal liability arising from feminine hygiene distribution. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 916 requires health insurers to allow a three-month supply at once to a person who is prescribed a new, covered contraceptive drug and then a 12-month supply at once thereafter. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 1998 better regulates physicians. Under the law, physicians who knowingly make a false statement can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor. Also, physicians who have had their licenses revoked or suspended in another U.S. state or Canada cannot practice in Texas. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 29 prohibits state and local government entities from implementing certain COVID-19 preventative measures, like mandated face masks and COVID-19 vaccines. It also prohibits the closure of private businesses and schools due to COVID-19. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 222 gives state employees eight weeks, or 40 days, of parental paid leave. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 240 requires certain health facilities to establish a workplace violence prevention committee. The committee must include a nurse and security guard, plus a physician if there’s one on staff. The committee should establish a policy that protects healthcare providers and employees from violent behavior and threats. The bill was signed by Abbott and will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 379 eliminates the sales tax on several health-related and family care products, like diapers, menstrual supplies and breast milk pumping products. Items under the exemption also include wound care dressings, baby wipes, baby bottles and maternity clothing. The bill was signed by Abbott and will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 490 requires healthcare providers and hospitals to give patients an itemized bill of services and supplies during the patient’s visit. A healthcare provider cannot pursue debt collection against a patient unless the provider has provided the itemized bill. This is in an effort to help people understand the costs. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 812 , known as the Sergio Lopez Food Allergy Awareness Act, requires restaurants to display a poster about food allergen awareness in an area viewable by employees. The poster must include information about the risk of an allergic reaction to a food allergen, symptoms of an allergic reaction, the major food allergens, the procedures for preventing an allergic reaction, and appropriate responses to help a person having an allergic reaction. Sergio Lopez died in 2014 after eating tacos that contained peanut butter from a McAllen restaurant, despite asking the eatery if the food was safe to eat. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Infrastructure/Utilities

HB 1500 deals with how electric companies can make money in the Texas market, by allowing gas-fueled power plants more revenue. Under the law, the Public Commission of Texas must also improve the effectiveness of communications with the public, market participants and other relevant audiences; and allow for public comment at meetings. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Miscellaneous

Schools

HB 3 is a sweeping school safety bill that was passed in response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. It requires at least one armed security officer to be present at each campus during school hours. It also requires certain school employees to have mental health training to deal with students who experience mental health or substance use issues. In general, the state has more authority in implementing school safety guidelines, like making sure facilities are secure and requiring regular reviews. For example, the Texas School Safety Center will review facility standards at least once every five years. It will also establish a school safety and security office at the Texas Education Agency. Read more here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 114 amends the state’s education code that formally required the expulsion of a student who was caught with tobacco or marijuana on school property or at a school-sanctioned activity. Under the previous version of the code, students were sent to alternative school. The amended code allows administrators to decide how to proceed on a case-by-case basis and would require students in possession of or under the influence of marijuana to complete a drug and alcohol awareness program approved by the Texas Education Agency. The schools would then report the offense to local law enforcement agencies. Read more here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 900 , or the Restricting Explicit and Adult-Designed Educational Resources Act, bans “sexually explicit material” from public school libraries. That includes material like a written description, illustration, image, video or audio file that’s not related to the curriculum. The Texas Tribune reported that book vendors will have to rate books based on their references or descriptions of sexual material. Books listed as “sexually explicit” will be removed from shelves. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 1595 creates the Texas University Fund, about $3 billion in endowment funds for Texas State University, Texas Tech University, the University of Houston and the University of North Texas. Those schools will be eligible to receive distributions each fiscal year. The bill was signed by Abbott and will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, but only if HJR 3 is approved by voters in November.

HB 1605 allocates nearly $800 million to create instructional material for teachers, according to the Texas Tribune . This is an effort to save teachers time with planning and preparing lesson plans, however, they will not be required to use all of the material. Districts will also be required to provide parents or guardians with instructional material so they can instruct their children. The bill was signed by Abbott and took effect immediately in June, but Sections 48-50 take effect on Sept. 1, 2023. Sections 48-50 deal with amending the education code and funding.

SB 18 started as the Senate’s attempt to ban tenure for professors. The House proposed significant changes to SB 18 that kept faculty tenure but also allowed for more guidelines and regular performance reviews. Under the amended bill, each governing board of an institution of higher education shall adopt policies and procedures regarding tenure, including how they grant and evaluate it. In a surprise move, senators accepted the counterproposal and the bill was sent to the governor’s desk. Read more here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 763 allows school districts to hire a school chaplain to perform the duties of a school counselor. Funding for chaplains would come from funds to promote school safety. Opponents of the bill worry it blurs the line between church and state while fearing that young children might be exposed to unwelcome evangelism. Authors for the bill asserted that schools will choose whether or not they would allow the chaplains to work on school grounds, as reported by the Texas Tribune . Furthermore, schools would choose the rules and regulations that the chaplain(s) would follow. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 798 removes the requirement for prospective school counselors to have prior experience as a teacher during the hiring process. At the moment, most school districts hold the requirement that counselors have teaching experience. In an analysis of the bill, authors believe the previous requirements “created an unnecessary barrier” in hiring. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Texas State Parks

HB 4018 allows the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to engage in the carbon offsets market and sell nature-based carbon credits. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023

Transportation

HB 1277 makes it legal for people to walk on a roadway if there’s no sidewalk available. Under existing law, a pedestrian could only walk on the left side of the roadway or the shoulder facing oncoming traffic. A pedestrian can now walk on the road facing oncoming traffic if a sidewalk or shoulder is not provided, obstructed or unsafe. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 1885 gives the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees the Texas Department of Transportation, the authority to establish temporary speed limits in certain situations, like during inclement weather, construction or congestion. Temporary speed limits must be based on an engineering and traffic investigation. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 2190 updates the language used to describe transportation-related incidents. An analysis of the bill describes concerns from highway safety advocates about the terminology for describing a traffic “accident.” According to the analysis, the advocates more firmly believe “collision” or “crash” to be an accurate description of the seriousness of the incident. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 2170 requires toll entities to immediately notify customers with electronic tags if a payment was declined or rejected. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 2313 implements digital training materials for human trafficking and prevention for drivers working with a rideshare company. According to an analysis of the bill, law enforcement officials have evidence of traffickers using rideshare apps to transport victims, making the drivers unwilling aides. The training would come on an annual basis, be bilingual and be approved by the attorney general. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

HB 3558 clarifies where a driver needs to stop at an intersection with a stop sign. When approaching an intersection with no clearly marked stop line, the driver must stop before entering the crosswalk. If there is a clearly visible stop line, then the driver must stop at the line. The Houston Chronicle reported that the law gives clarification for drivers, as there are different instructions from various Texas codes, and will hold them responsible for crashes. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 505 imposes a fee of $400 for the registration of a new electric vehicle, while registration renewal will cost $200. The bill aims to include EVs as part of the existing gasoline/diesel fuel tax, which is used for road improvements. Electric motorcycles, mopeds and autocycles will not be affected. The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

SB 1002 encourages competitive private investment, ownership and operation of public electric vehicle charging stations, including equipment that allows for fast charging. An electric utility cannot provide electric vehicle charging service directly to a customer unless it is through affiliated, but separate, entities. Read more here . The bill was signed by Abbott and takes effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Voting