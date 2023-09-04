Police searching for suspect who shot man in back on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Update: Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. - Officers said the victim is in stable condition. The shooter has not been identified but police said the suspect is believed to be a 39-year-old man.

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back on the West Side Sunday night and police are still looking for the shooter.

San Antonio police said the 27-year-old victim was asked to leave a residence in the 1800 block of West Laurel Street, not far from I-10, and he refused.

That’s when an argument ensued and someone who was at the home pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back, witnesses told police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspect took off.

SAPD launched a helicopter to try and find the shooter but police have not been able to find the suspect.

This isn’t the first time officers have been called to the area. Another man was shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday, according to a report from KSAT. The victim in that shooting is expected to recover.