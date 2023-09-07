San Antonio police make arrests in connection with kidnapping of couple

Felipe Valdez and Xhavier Martinez were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from their Southwest Side home on September 6, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has arrested two people and is looking for a third in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from their Southwest Side home on Wednesday.

Xhavier Martinez, 29, and Felipe Valdez, 40, were arrested.

According to police, a man and a woman in their late 30s were taken against their will by two men with guns who barged into their home Wednesday morning.

The couple has been located. The man and woman are safe and reunited with their family, police said.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a police spokesman, said the couple was targeted but wouldn’t say what the motive of the kidnapping was due to the ongoing investigation.

We’ll have more information as more details are released.