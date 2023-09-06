2 men with guns kick in door of home, kidnap couple, police say

San Antonio police are trying to locate a couple who reportedly was kidnapped at gunpoint from their Southwest Side home Wednesday morning.

They say the man and woman, who are both in their late-30s, were taken against their will by two men with guns who barged into the home, located in the 3100 block of Mission Bell.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home and took the two adults and then fled the scene,” said Officer Ricardo Guzman, a public information officer with SAPD.

Guzman said the crime, which investigators have labeled a kidnapping, apparently happened in front of the couple’s children. They were left behind when the criminals made off with the parents shortly after 6 a.m.

“We located about five juveniles all inside the home. No injuries. They were unharmed,” he said.

Officers immediately roped off the area around the family’s home as investigators walked in and out of the residence, looking for clues.

Guzman said they also planned to look for surveillance video that may have been captured by cameras on neighbors’ homes.

So far, though, he says investigators still have a lot of questions.

“Why did this happen and where the adults are right now,” he said.

Guzman declined to release the names of the couple and did not have much of a description of the kidnappers.

However, early on, police said it appears they left the area with the couple in a white SUV.