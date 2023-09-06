Parents missing after 2 men kidnap them from far South Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two men kicked in the door of a far South Side home and kidnapped two adults early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Mission Bell Street, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 16.

According to police, the two men burst into the home after kicking in the door and kidnapped two parents, who were living inside with five juveniles. The parents were taken against their will, police said.

SAPD said the suspects then drove off in a white sport utility vehicle in an unknown direction. The men have not been found.

Investigators are talking to the children inside the home for more information about what happened.

At this time, not much else is known about the incident. Police have not given a description of the two men involved. It is also unclear as to why this specific house was targeted.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.