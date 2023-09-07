Starbucks offers BOGO deal on Pumpkin Spice Lattes in September

Starbucks has a deal for lovers of fall-flavored coffee every Thursday this September with a buy-one-get-one offer on drinks, including the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The coffee chain announced that Starbucks Rewards members can get one free handcrafted fall drink with the purchase of another fall beverage on Thursday afternoons in September.

After 12 p.m. on Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Starbucks Rewards members can cash in on the deal, with a maximum value of $10.

The deal is limited to one drink per member, per week.

Qualifying drinks include any size hot/iced/blended versions of:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Apple Spice

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Adding Pumpkin Cream cold foam and/or other fall flavor modifiers to all other drinks does not qualify for the offer.

The offer can’t be combined with other discounts and is not available on deliveries.