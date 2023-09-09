Get your scare on! H-E-B is selling 10-foot skeletons for Halloween

If you’ve been on the hunt for a giant skeleton for your Halloween decor but haven’t been able to find one, H-E-B may have just what you’re looking for.

The Texas grocery giant is offering a 10-foot Halloween Skeleton with light-up eyes in-store and online for $260 each, plus additional fees. It’s perfect for greeting trick-or-treaters.

Home Depot also has giant skeletons, but they can be difficult to track down due to their popularity.

These skeletons are priced at $299 each, plus additional fees, according to the Home Depot website, and stand 12 feet tall.

Life-sized skeletons are becoming a Halloween trend and last year, many were seen in the San Antonio area.

Party City held a scavenger hunt in Sept. 2022 and placed more than 100 life-sized skeletons around town.

RELATED: Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt

To learn more about H-E-B’s giant skeletons, visit its website here.