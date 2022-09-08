Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt

More than 100 'Yorrik' skeletons will be hidden throughout the country, giving consumers an opportunity to win spooktacular prizes ahead of Halloween.

SAN ANTONIO – A slew of lifesize skeletons will be hiding in San Antonio this weekend for Party City’s Scavenger Haunt.

The retailer is hiding more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation’s most historically haunted cities — including San Antonio — for the Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.

“Halloween is all about fun and a little mischief, and our mascot Yorrik knows that better than anyone,” said Odette Welling, the vice president of Halloween at Party City. “We’re Halloween-obsessed at Party City and are beyond excited to provide consumers with an engaging, interactive way to jumpstart the season and officially countdown to Halloween weekend.”

If you find Party City’s mascot Yorrik, you’ll be prompted to scan a QR code that enters you into a sweepstakes for a chance to win more than 100 prizes, according to a press release.

Prizes include Yorrik & Family prize packs, Party City gift cards, Glam Boneyard party packs and more.

Skeletons will be placed around the city on Friday and Saturday as part of the 50-day countdown to Halloween weekend.

“We can’t wait to see how many people find Yorrik in each of these spooky cities,” Welling said.

Other cities where Yorrik can be found include: