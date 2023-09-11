13th Floor promises 2023 will be ‘most terrifying season yet’

There will be two new themes in the haunted house for 2023 — the Deadlands and the Rot Shop.

SAN ANTONIO – You have eight weeks to get your scare on this year at the 13th Floor Haunted House.

The venue opens its doors on Sept. 16 for select nights through Nov. 11.

There will be two new themes in the haunted house for 2023 — the Deadlands and the Rot Shop.

The Deadlands features a post-apocalyptic landscape ravaged by a deadly virus.

“The enigmatic Hades Corporation, both the creator of the virus and its antidote, seeks to eliminate the mutants while capturing the elusive Alpha Infected. Amidst this chaos, a lone survivor embarks on a perilous quest to uncover the truth and expose the Hades Corporation’s malevolent agenda. Victory may come at a high price, leaving the survivor haunted by doubt and uncertainty. In a world where survival hinges on revealing the truth, the question looms: who will believe it, and does it truly matter?” according to a 13th Floor press release.

The Rot Shop depicts the remnants of an old slaughterhouse inhabited by bloodthirsty prisoners who survived experiments.

“These deranged individuals now reign supreme, twisting the decaying slaughterhouse into a nightmarish labyrinth of disorienting twists and turns. Beware of the chainsaw-wielding Chainiacs lurking in the shadows, for a dead end here could lead to your demise,” the release stated.

Advance tickets can be purchased online. General admission tickets are on sale starting at $19.99. There are upgraded fast-pass or skip-the-line options at an additional cost.

In addition to Bar 13, there is a new secret bar this year called Copper Tavern for people who opt for the VIP experience.

13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio is located at 1203 East Commerce Street near downtown San Antonio.