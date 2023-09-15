Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by sedan just north of downtown, police say

Motorcyclist struck in hit and run near Howard, Laurel Street, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who struck a man on a motorcycle just north of downtown early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Howard Street and West Laurel Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, a man in his 20s was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a white sedan at an intersection. The white car fled after the crash, police said.

The man struck was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, with a broken leg.

When found, the driver of the car may now face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.