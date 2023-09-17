87º
Teen struck by gunfire while playing video games in apparent drive-by shooting, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to the shooting on September 17, 2023 in the 1500 block of Ruiz Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is recovering after he was shot while playing video games at home in an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Ruiz Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen told officers that he was playing video games on his couch when the gunfire struck him.

Police have no description or information on a suspect.

