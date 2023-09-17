Teen struck by gunfire while playing video games in apparent drive-by shooting, SAPD says

SAPD responds to the shooting on September 17, 2023 in the 1500 block of Ruiz Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is recovering after he was shot while playing video games at home in an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Ruiz Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen told officers that he was playing video games on his couch when the gunfire struck him.

Police have no description or information on a suspect.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.