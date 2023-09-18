San Antonio car wash to reopen haunted tunnel for scary clean service this Halloween season

Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. Video sent to KSAT from Azalea Cubriel

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio car wash is giving customers a scary clean car this Halloween season with a haunted holiday tunnel.

Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, will transform into a haunted tunnel on select weekends this October.

According to the Super Sudz website, the tunnel will start serving up scares on Friday, Oct. 6.

Times for the car wash are 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6-10 p.m. on Sundays.

Azalea Cubriel visited the haunted car wash last year and told KSAT she “wasn’t expecting for the car wash to be as scary as it was, there was a lot of pop ups, they also have you tune in your radio to a certain station and it plays scary music while you’re driving through the car wash.”

Cubriel shared a video of her visit with KSAT, which can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

“You just don’t know what’s to come when you’re in there, which makes it exciting,” she said.

KSAT has reached out to Super Sudz for specific dates and pricing for the Haunted Tunnel. The article will be updated once the information becomes available.