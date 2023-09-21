Judge blocks Uvalde DA from joining public records lawsuit; grand jury could weigh potential criminal charges in Oct.

AUSTIN – A state district court judge in Austin has blocked Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell from intervening in an ongoing lawsuit filed by more than a dozen media organizations against the Texas Department of Public Safety over records from last year’s Uvalde school massacre.

Mitchell had attempted to intervene on behalf of DPS to block the release of records regarding the law enforcement response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Media organizations, including KSAST 12, sued DPS in August 2022 after the law enforcement agency refused to release public records from the shooting and subsequent law enforcement response.

A judge last week ruled against Mitchell and gave DPS officials additional time to iron out redactions they had previously submitted to the court.

The initial proposed report submitted by DPS was so heavily redacted that it could not be read, an attorney representing KSAT 12 said.

During the hearing, it was also revealed that the Texas Rangers report on the May 2022 shooting, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School, has been completed and is 3,000 pages long. The report has not been released publicly.

An attorney representing Mitchell in court also revealed that a grand jury could be convened in Uvalde as soon as October to weigh possible criminal charges stemming from the massacre.

Mitchell has not said who specifically is the subject of her criminal investigation.