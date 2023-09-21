See adorable baby meerkats recently born at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Meerkats returned to the San Antonio Zoo earlier this year after a nearly three-decade absence and now zoo officials are celebrating the birth of four meerkat pups.

The meerkat habitat, located in Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot, reopened in May — the first time meerkats have called the zoo home since the previous habitat closed 27 years ago.

“These little meerkat babies are an absolute delight,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We are thrilled to offer our visitors the opportunity to witness these captivating animals up close and personal. Their return after almost three decades is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and educational experiences for our guests.”

Guests can watch the meerkats as they forage, communicate through vocalizations, and engage in their unique social behaviors.

Visitors to the zoo through Oct. 31 can also get in the Halloween spirit with Zoo Boo! The annual, family-friendly celebration includes free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, “Monster Mash Dance Parties” and other activities.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Regular admission tickets are currently $35.99 for adults and $31.99 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 3 and younger are always free.