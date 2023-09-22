83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Student found in possession of two BB guns at Seguin High School, principal says

Student will face disciplinary action based on district’s code of conduct

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seguin, Seguin ISD, School Safety
File Photo - Seguin High School campus. (Google Street View)

SEGUIN, Texas – A student at Seguin High School is facing disciplinary action after taking two BB guns to campus on Thursday, according to the principal.

In a letter to parents, Principal Christine Perez said a staff member was notified by individuals who saw the BB guns.

No one was injured, and Perez said they don’t believe students or staff “were in harm’s way.”

The Seguin Police Department helped in the investigation. The student will face disciplinary action based on Seguin ISD’s student code of conduct, Perez said.

“I applaud the individuals who informed a staff member about what they saw,” the letter states. “Please continue to encourage your student to say something to an adult if they see or hear anything of concern.”

This is the second incident involving a BB gun at a San Antonio-area school this week.

On Wednesday, a student at Kendall Elementary School was struck by a BB gun while playing on the playground. The student was not injured.

Read more: Boerne ISD elementary school student hit by BB gun during recess

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter