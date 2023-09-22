Student found in possession of two BB guns at Seguin High School, principal says

SEGUIN, Texas – A student at Seguin High School is facing disciplinary action after taking two BB guns to campus on Thursday, according to the principal.

In a letter to parents, Principal Christine Perez said a staff member was notified by individuals who saw the BB guns.

No one was injured, and Perez said they don’t believe students or staff “were in harm’s way.”

The Seguin Police Department helped in the investigation. The student will face disciplinary action based on Seguin ISD’s student code of conduct, Perez said.

“I applaud the individuals who informed a staff member about what they saw,” the letter states. “Please continue to encourage your student to say something to an adult if they see or hear anything of concern.”

This is the second incident involving a BB gun at a San Antonio-area school this week.

On Wednesday, a student at Kendall Elementary School was struck by a BB gun while playing on the playground. The student was not injured.

