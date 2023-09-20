98º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Boerne ISD elementary school student hit by BB gun during recess

Kendall Elementary School student not injured; 11-year-old taken into police custody

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Boerne ISD
A Boerne ISD elementary school student was shot with a BB gun while playing on the playground Tuesday, officials said. (Boerne ISD/KSAT)

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne ISD elementary school student was shot with a BB gun while playing on the playground Tuesday, officials said.

According to an email the school district sent to parents and a city official, the fifth-grade student at Kendall Elementary School was shot during recess.

The student was not injured, officials said.

An 11-year-old accused in the incident shot the BB gun from an adjacent property that backs up to the school, officials said.

The accused, who officials said is not a Boerne ISD student, was taken into custody by law enforcement.

As soon as the student was hit, all KES students were taken inside the school, officials said.

As a precaution, there was an increased law enforcement presence at the school.

The Boerne Police Department, the school’s resource officer and BISD administration are investigating.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email