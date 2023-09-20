Boerne ISD elementary school student hit by BB gun during recess

A Boerne ISD elementary school student was shot with a BB gun while playing on the playground Tuesday, officials said.

According to an email the school district sent to parents and a city official, the fifth-grade student at Kendall Elementary School was shot during recess.

The student was not injured, officials said.

An 11-year-old accused in the incident shot the BB gun from an adjacent property that backs up to the school, officials said.

The accused, who officials said is not a Boerne ISD student, was taken into custody by law enforcement.

As soon as the student was hit, all KES students were taken inside the school, officials said.

As a precaution, there was an increased law enforcement presence at the school.

The Boerne Police Department, the school’s resource officer and BISD administration are investigating.