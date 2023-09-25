Man charged in 2017 intoxication manslaughter case finally going to trial

After more than six years of delays, a reindictment and a change of courts, a man charged with intoxication manslaughter in 2017 is finally going to trial.

Paul Donaldson is accused of being intoxicated and driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 when he wrecked into Armando Ortiz, 28, near Walzem Road, killing him.

Donaldson is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate for six miles before the fatal collision. He had a combination of methamphetamine, the prescription weight loss medicine phentermine and the anti-depressant imipramine in his system at the time of the crash, charging records show.

The manslaughter case is Donaldson’s seventh driving-related criminal offense in Bexar County, records show.

KSAT Investigates earlier this year spoke with Ortiz’s family about all the delays.

“We’re just in this hamster wheel of having to relive this same situation month after month after month,” said Naomi Ortiz, Armando’s sister.

Donaldson’s case was transferred to the 227th court and a jury was selected on Monday.

Testimony will begin Tuesday morning and if he is found guilty he is facing a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Related:

SA family feels let down by prosecutors after 2017 manslaughter case moves to new court