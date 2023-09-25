Road construction will close two major intersections in downtown San Antonio this fall

Downtown San Antonio skyline photo shows the Tower of the Americas from the Thompson San Antonio River Walk hotel in July 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Construction on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard in downtown San Antonio will cause two intersections to close for several weeks this fall.

Officials with the City of San Antonio said that starting on Oct. 2, there will be partial closures on Cesar E. Chavez at Santa Rosa Avenue and South Alamo Street.

Pedestrians will still have access to sidewalks and businesses will remain accessible. Signs will be placed to alert drivers of the detours.

The closures include:

Cesar E. Chavez and Santa Rosa Avenue: The westbound and eastbound lanes of Cesar E. Chavez will be closed at the intersection through the end of November. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Santa Rosa, and westbound traffic will be detoured at South Flores Street. The northbound and southbound lanes on Santa Rosa will remain open during the construction. For more information on that project, click The westbound and eastbound lanes of Cesar E. Chavez will be closed at the intersection through the end of November. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Santa Rosa, and westbound traffic will be detoured at South Flores Street. The northbound and southbound lanes on Santa Rosa will remain open during the construction. For more information on that project, click here

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard will be closed at Santa Rosa Avenue from Oct. 2 through the end of November. (City of San Antonio’)

Cesar E. Chavez and South Alamo Street: The northbound and southbound lanes of Alamo will be closed at the intersection through mid-November. The closure will happen in two phases, starting with the south side of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured at St. Mary’s Street. The westbound and eastbound lanes on Cesar E. Chavez will remain open during the construction. For more information on that project, click The northbound and southbound lanes of Alamo will be closed at the intersection through mid-November. The closure will happen in two phases, starting with the south side of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured at St. Mary’s Street. The westbound and eastbound lanes on Cesar E. Chavez will remain open during the construction. For more information on that project, click here

The northbound and southbound lanes of South Alamo Street will have partial lane closures at Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard from Oct. 2 to mid-November. (City of San Antonio’)