Stolen pickup transporting immigrants leads law enforcement on chase in Atascosa, Bexar counties

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted a stolen truck that was leading a chase near Loop 1604, forcing them to stop near Applewhite Road.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Two immigrants were detained and six other people escaped after a stolen pickup led law enforcement on a chase through Atascosa and Bexar counties.

According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the chase started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County after deputies were notified of a stolen Ford F-250 from San Antonio.

When deputies attempted to stop the truck, the driver refused to stop and exited onto Jim Brite Road.

The chase continued down several county roads and through the Blackhill Community before getting on Texas Highway 97 between Pleasanton and Floresville, Soward said.

The truck went onto Highway 97 before turning north on FM 1784 in the Verdi Community.

Soward said the pursuit continued north to FM 536, then west to Highway 281,before heading north on Old Pleasanton Road and then into Bexar County.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies intercepted the struck near Loop 1604 and forcing it to stop near Applewhite Road.

Approximately eight people bailed out of the truck, but only two were apprehended, Soward said.

BCSO K-9′s and an SAPD helicopter helped search for the individuals, but they were not located.

The two people detained are believed to be from Venezuela and were turned over to US Border Patrol.