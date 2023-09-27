SAPD, Crime Stopper search for clues after woman found with gunshots to head after crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for public help identifying and locating the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a 30-year-old woman earlier this month.

SAPD responded to reports of a major accident at 9:30 p.m. on September 16 at the Panuco and Buena Vista Road intersection.

SAPD responds to two-vehicle crash around 9:38 p.m. on September 16, 2023 near Buena Vista and Panuco Street. (KSAT)

Upon arrival, officers found Alexis Trevino inside a crashed blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

Once taken out of the vehicle, EMS found two gunshot wounds to the back of her head, which police believe may have caused the crash.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators searched the area for shooting evidence but only found bullet holes through the back window and headrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.