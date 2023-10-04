Driver charged with intoxication assault after hitting 10-year-old on West Side street, police say

A driver was arrested after San Antonio police said he driving while intoxicated and struck a child at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after San Antonio police said he was driving while intoxicated and struck a child on the West Side.

The incident happened at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street, west of South General McMullen.

A preliminary report states a 26-year-old man was driving a truck westbound on Wallace Street and hit a 10-year-old boy who crossed the roadway.

Officers at the scene said the boy ran out into the street. The child appeared to be returning from school as there was a backpack and pencils near the scene, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stopped and rendered aid, and was found to be intoxicated, police said. He is facing a charge of intoxication assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

