Holiday sales in October? Here’s what to look for.

Temperatures aren’t the only things dropping. So are the holiday sales as retailers compete for shoppers’ attention. Who says you can’t mix candy corn and candy canes?

“As all the major retailers continue trying to one-up each other, they’re starting their holiday promotions earlier than ever,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “This means October is now when you’ll see all those big savings start, and there will be impressive sales all month long.”

Target’s Circle Week sale continues through Oct. 7. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days come on Oct. 10 and 11, Walmart’s sale is Oct. 9 through 12, and Best Buy will be offering sales throughout the month.

If you need some ideas, Consumer Reports found some top products to look out for this month.

The Nolah Natural 11″ Mattress is now $1,364 at Nolah. This latex hybrid queen-sized mattress aced tests for maintaining its original shape, height, and firmness after eight years of simulated use. That’s about one-third off.

Next, if you need a gift for the music lover, traveler, or even yourself, the Bose Noise Canceling headphones are as low as $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose. That’s $80 saved.

Appetizers for those upcoming parties will be a breeze with an air fryer. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is as low as $109.95 at Amazon.

The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Best Buy and Home Depot.

October is also prime time for finding discounts on kitchen ranges and leaf blowers.

But there is one thing to wait to buy.

“One thing not to buy in the month of October is a TV. TVs continue to be at their best prices during Black Friday weekend, so hold off if you want to get the best deal on a new set,” Gordon said.