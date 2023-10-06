86º
Son of Buc-ee’s co-founder accused of filming invasive recordings with hidden camera in family’s vacation homes

Mitchell Wasek, 28, faces 28 state jail felony charges of invasive visual recordings

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Austin, Travis County, Crime
Mitchell Wasek, 28 (Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

AUSTIN – The son of a Buc-ee’s co-founder was arrested this week after guests at his family’s lake house discovered a hidden camera plugged in a bathroom.

Online court records show that Mitchell Wasek, 28, was arrested on Tuesday in Travis County and charged with 28 state jail felony charges of invasive visual recording.

Austin local news station, KXAN, reported details from the arrest warrant affidavit, saying the incident is alleged to have happened at a home on Lake Travis that is owned by Wasek’s father, Donald E. Wasek —a co-founder of the popular Texas-based convenience store Buc-ee’s.

A woman told police that she was at the home with several friends, including Mitchell Wasek, when one of them noticed a charging port with a hidden camera. The friends left with the camera and found dozens of videos of themselves and others “using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex,” KXAN reported from the affidavit.

Investigators said the videos dated back to 2021 and were recorded in several homes owned by Mitchell Wasek’s parents including an Austin condo and a home in Telluride, Colorado.

The affidavit states that Mitchell Wasek was the only member of his family present at the time of the alleged offenses and that his online shopping records show that he purchases spy cameras.

Wasek posted bond and is out of jail awaiting indictment.

