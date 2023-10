A body was found in a creek near the 2300 block of Craig Place on Oct. 8, 2023.

San Antonio – A body was found floating in a creek at Woodlawn Lake Park on Sunday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Craig Place at about 11 a.m. on Sunday and found a man’s body floating in the water.

Officers said any signs of trauma were not obvious because of the condition that the body was in.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has a tentative identification and said the body was that of a 46-year-old man.

The police investigation continues.