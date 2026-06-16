Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Bexar County as severe storms sweep Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Bexar County and dozens of other Texas counties on Monday as severe storms continue to threaten the state.

“Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state,” Abbott said in a news release.

According to KSAT’s Weather Authority team, many parts of the county received two to three inches of rain, with up to six inches recorded in far northwest Bexar County.

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Abbott has activated 24-hour operations at the state emergency operations center and is urging Texans to stay off flooded roads and follow guidance from local officials.

The declaration includes 101 counties that span South Texas, the Hill Country, the Gulf Coast and Central Texas regions.

More counties may be added to the declaration “as conditions warrant,” according to the release.

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