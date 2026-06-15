BCSO searching for man accused of abandoning wife’s body inside van on NW Side, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of abandoning a van containing his wife’s body on the Northwest Side earlier this year.

John Gregory Brown, 43, is wanted in connection with the death of Krystle Proctor, who was reported missing and found dead on May 7, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday in a press conference.

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When found, Brown faces a charge for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a second-degree felony, Salazar said.

Proctor, 37, was reported missing by a relative on May 7. The sheriff said it is his understanding that Brown was in communication with Proctor’s family members, who were urging him to file a missing persons report.

When Brown learned the family intended to file the report themselves, he filed it first, according to Salazar.

The relative previously told the sheriff’s office that Proctor had been missing since around April 27.

BCSO said Proctor was later found dead inside a van in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of abandoning a van containing his wife’s body on the Northwest Side earlier this year. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Brown is believed to have taken steps to conceal his identity and impede the investigation, Salazar said. Authorities also recovered clothing items believed to have been used as a disguise.

Salazar said soon after Proctor was found, Brown went “dark” and is believed to have left Texas.

Brown is believed to be on the East Coast, possibly with family or friends. BCSO has been searching for Brown for several days.

Salazar said he considers Brown possibly dangerous and “certainly in a desperate situation.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause or manner of Proctor’s death. Salazar said the sheriff’s office is waiting to learn whether she was a victim of homicide.

Anyone with any information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

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