Woman accused of stealing car from man she met on dating app

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after allegedly meeting up with a man she met on a dating app and stealing his car.

Monique Alicia Lopez, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Sept. 23, Lopez met up with a man she had been messaging on a dating app.

After she got into his car, so did two other people armed with homemade knives, police said. They demanded the victim’s cellphone and then ordered him to get out of the vehicle. Lopez moved over into the driver’s seat, her two accomplices got into the backseat and they took off with the victim’s vehicle, the affidavit states.

The next day, the victim’s mother located the stolen vehicle using GPS tracking at an apartment complex. A witness observed someone running from the vehicle. Police caught up with that man and took him into custody.

He was identified as Logan Reygadas, 23. Police found the victim’s phone in his bag, the affidavit states. Reygadas was arrested on previous warrants.

Mugshot for Logan Reygadas (BCSO/KSAT)

Lopez was identified by the victim and was booked into jail on Monday.

While Reygadas has not yet been charged in connection with this case, police said both Reygadas and Lopez are suspected of several other robberies committed in a similar way.

Reygadas in in jail on two unrelated charges. Records show he has at least eight arrests since 2019.

Court records show that Lopez is in jail with her bond set at $75,000. The records also show she was arrested last year on a charge of burglary of vehicles.