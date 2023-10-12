1 person hospitalized, driver on the run after 3-vehicle crash involving big rig on I-10, police say

At least 1 person hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-10

SAN ANTONIO – A three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital and has San Antonio police looking for a driver.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near UTSA Boulevard on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling from the access road of I-10 West and had crossed the main lanes of the highway when it crashed with an 18-wheeler.

Police said the driver of the Camry got out of the vehicle after the crash and ran on foot, without giving any information. Officers searched for the driver, but the person was not found.

SAPD said the driver of a third vehicle traveling eastbound collided with the Camry on the highway after the initial crash. That driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

When located, the driver of the Camry will be charged with failure to stop and give information, police said.