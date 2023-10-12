Kitten rescued from underneath highway overpass by 3 ACS officers

Zelda is currently being taken care of by the Animal Defense League of Texas until she’s ready to be adopted.

SAN ANTONIO – A distressed kitten got to keep all nine of its lives after being rescued from underneath a highway overpass earlier this week by San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The animal shelter was notified Sunday of the trapped kitten, named Zelda, who was stuck on a 16-foot-high ledge under the overpass.

At first, ACS officers tried to reach Zelda with a net, but were unsuccessful.

During the rescue efforts, Zelda was running back and forth to avoid the officer’s reach, posing a greater challenge, according to the shelter.

Reinforcements were called and when more officers arrived, they used a ladder and a humane cat trap to safely rescue Zelda.

The kitten was then taken to the shelter for further evaluation. But Zelda’s travels didn’t stop there.

“After a few days of decompressing from her purrcarious purrdicament, Zelda caught the eyes of Animal Defense League of Texas,” ACS said in a statement.

The kitten is currently in the care of the Animal Defense League, where she will be taken care of until she is ready to be adopted.

“Thank you to all who helped rescue the adorable purrincess. You are now known as heroes in the ‘Legend of Zelda!’” the shelter said.