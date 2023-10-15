73º
Intoxicated driver arrested after passenger dies in crash, SAPD says

The 41-year-old driver was booked for driving while intoxicated

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver found to be intoxicated was taken into custody after causing a fatal crash overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to requests for a welfare check and reports of a major crash at 3:15 a.m. in the 7300 block of SW Loop 410.

A caller told police someone in what appeared to be a crashed minivan was performing CPR on a passenger.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 39-year-old man lying in the back of the van.

SAFD pulled the passenger out of the van and pronounced him dead.

Investigators believe the van had struck a nearby unoccupied TXDOT vehicle in place of a damaged guardrail.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, told police an inconsistent story and did not acknowledge the passenger’s death. However, investigators say the victim’s bodily injuries indicated a traumatic death.

SAPD then booked the driver for a charge of driving while intoxicated.

