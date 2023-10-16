Scammer posing as US Marshal asking people for money, threatening arrests

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about a scam involving a fake deputy marshal who is asking individuals for money and threatening arrests.

In a news release on Monday, the Marshals Service’s office in San Antonio said a male caller has been identifying himself as a deputy U.S. Marshal and contacting individuals.

The caller tells people that arrest warrants were issued for them or their family members due to their failure to appear in court. The caller then says they could avoid arrest if they pay a fine through electronic fund transfer or cashier’s check.

The office became aware of the scam after they received several calls.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and does not seek payment of fines or fees via the telephone for individuals with outstanding arrest warrants,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said in the release. “Citizens should not divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.”

If you believe you are a victim of the scam, you can report it through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. You can also report online, business or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Read also: