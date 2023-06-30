Scam callers ‘spoofing’ City of San Antonio numbers to target residents, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – If you get a call from a City of San Antonio department asking for payment or a money transfer, hold the phone. It’s a scam.

City officials said Friday they’ve received reports of residents getting calls from scammers who are “spoofing” phone numbers from city departments.

“Remember, the City of San Antonio will never ask you for payment via a phone call or to transfer money to a certain account,” city officials said in a statement.

“Spoofing” means the phone number will appear legitimate on the caller ID, even though it may be coming from a scam caller.

“Scammers often employ neighbor spoofing, making it appear as if the call is coming from a local number, or they may spoof a number associated with a trusted company or government agency. Their goal is to deceive unsuspecting individuals into providing sensitive personal information or swindling them out of their hard-earned money,” city officials said.

If you receive one of these scam calls, contact San Antonio Police Department’s non-emergency number at 210-207-7273 to file a report.

You can learn more about these scams on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website.

