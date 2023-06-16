SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of callers posing as police, demanding money

SAN ANTONIO – Scam callers are targeting San Antonio residents, claiming they’re under investigation by the police department and that they need to pay up to resolve it.

San Antonio police said that’s not the case and warned residents of the active scam on Friday.

Scammers call from a “spoofed” city number, beginning with 210-207... and claim the victim is under investigation, police said.

The victim is then asked for payment by sending money to their account to “resolve the fake investigation,” SAPD said.

The police department is urging people not to fall victim to this scam and said they don’t call citizens and demand payment over the phone or through a money transfer.

If you fall victim to this scam, contact SAPD’s non-emergency number at 210-207-7273.