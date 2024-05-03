Celebrate National Nurses Week with freebies, deals

SAN ANTONIO – May 6-12 is National Nurses Week — a time to thank these crucial healthcare workers.
Check out some of the Nurses Week offers:
- Chipotle will give away 100,000 free burritos to healthcare workers who enter on this site between May 6 and 10. At the end of the week, the randomly selected winners will be asked to verify their healthcare employment status to receive a free burrito e-card. Winners will be notified starting the week of May 13.
- Good Feet Store is offering nurses with a valid nurse’s ID three pairs of OS1st Comfort socks and a pair of architek Comfort Slip-On shoes free with the purchase of a Good Feet Arch Support System
- McAlister’s Deli is offering nurses a free iced tea from May 6-12 with ID.
- Salata - Nurses can get 20% off their total on Monday, May 6 as well as 20% off catering orders of $200 or more from May 6-10. Educators can also get free delivery through DoorDash from May 6-10.
- San Antonio Zoo is offering a FREE Standard Admission ticket to nurses, plus 50% off Any Day Tickets for up to four (4) guests between May 6-12. You must provide valid credentials or nurse ID to claim.
Check back. This page will be updated with more deals as they are announced.