Celebrate National Nurses Week with freebies, deals

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

May 6-12, 2024 is National Nurses Week. (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – May 6-12 is National Nurses Week — a time to thank these crucial healthcare workers.

Check out some of the Nurses Week offers:

  • Chipotle will give away 100,000 free burritos to healthcare workers who enter on this site between May 6 and 10. At the end of the week, the randomly selected winners will be asked to verify their healthcare employment status to receive a free burrito e-card. Winners will be notified starting the week of May 13.
  • Good Feet Store is offering nurses with a valid nurse’s ID three pairs of OS1st Comfort socks and a pair of architek Comfort Slip-On shoes free with the purchase of a Good Feet Arch Support System
  • McAlister’s Deli is offering nurses a free iced tea from May 6-12 with ID.
  • Salata - Nurses can get 20% off their total on Monday, May 6 as well as 20% off catering orders of $200 or more from May 6-10. Educators can also get free delivery through DoorDash from May 6-10.
  • San Antonio Zoo is offering a FREE Standard Admission ticket to nurses, plus 50% off Any Day Tickets for up to four (4) guests between May 6-12. You must provide valid credentials or nurse ID to claim.

Check back. This page will be updated with more deals as they are announced.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

