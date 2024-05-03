Woman found dead in far West Bexar County identified; BCSO investigation remains ongoing

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released this photo Friday of Lucinda Gutierrez Delgado, 44. She was found dead Wednesday near Highway 90 and Highway 211.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose body was found in far West Bexar County this week has been identified, but the investigation surrounding her death is not over yet, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of the woman, Lucinda Gutierrez Delgado, 44, Friday morning.

Recommended Videos

Her body was found Wednesday morning alongside a normally busy road leading from Highway 211 to eastbound Highway 90.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told news crews that day that a teen on a school bus spotted the body among some trees.

A teen on a school bus saw a woman's body along the road and called her mother, who then notified the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. (KSAT 12 News)

He said the girl called her mother, who went to the scene, verified there was a body, and called 911.

“It appears to be a female, possibly in her 30s or 40s,” Salazar told reporters at the time, saying he still had a lot of unanswered questions about her and how she died.

Salazar said it was possible Delgado, who was dressed in athletic wear, had been hit by a car while jogging on the road.

“But, being that she’s such a far off, she’s far off from the roadway to where it’s also possible that somebody dumped her, dumped her body there,” Salazar said.

KSAT got access Friday morning to the area where the body was found and noted that there are no sidewalks in the area.

We also did not see pedestrians attempting to travel along the busy road leading directly to the main lanes of Highway 90.

After Delgado’s body was discovered, Salazar made a plea to the public for information.

A sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday that the sheriff’s office had received quite a few phone calls from people who were wondering whether the body may have been that of a missing loved one.

None of the calls, however, provided any positive leads, the spokesman said.

A medical examiner’s office staff member told KSAT that fingerprints helped them identify Delgado.

As of Friday morning, an exam at the medical examiner’s office did not immediately yield any answers about what caused Delgado’s death.

During a Wednesday news conference, Salazar said his homicide investigators would handle the case.

Anyone with information about Delgado or her death is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.