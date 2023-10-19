Parenting tip: Consumer Reports tests strollers

Consumer Reports tests strollers for stability and braking to make sure the brakes can keep it in place even on a steep incline.

Picking the right stroller for your baby or young child can be confusing. You want one that’s sturdy, easy to use, and safe.

“You want to have confidence in what you’re buying. You want to make sure it’s safe, it’s easy to use.” said Joan Muratore, test program leader at Consumer Reports.

But that can be difficult if you’re shopping online or even in a store where strollers have so many features and price points.

To check for safety, Consumer Reports tests strollers for stability and braking to make sure the brakes can keep it in place even on a steep incline.

“And then we impact test, which you release the stroller down into a steel curb. You don’t want to see the stroller collapse to unintentionally fold, and you don’t want to see damage to the frame of the stroller,” Muratore said.

“Also, we look at the harness. The straps have to be pulled at a certain force a certain number of times and cannot be compromised. With the dummy, in the harness, you pick up the stroller, you flip it over, forward, backward, and then you rotate over and the dummy cannot fall out of the stroller,” Muratore said.

Testers lift, carry, fold, unfold, and adjust strollers, and then rate them.

In addition to safety, parents also want a stroller that’s easy to maneuver and use.

To assess maneuverability, each stroller is loaded with a 30-pound weight and rolled through a test course, moving in between cones and over obstacles that simulate curbs, grass, mulch, and tree roots.

Ultimately, the right stroller for your child ultimately depends on your lifestyle and budget.