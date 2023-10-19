70º
San Antonio police seek information in December 2022 murder

Angel Francisco Estrada was killed in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Murder, Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old man in December 2022.

Angel Francisco Estrada was killed on Dec. 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road.

Police said he was shot once in the back of the neck while sleeping.

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking information leading to the identification and location of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

