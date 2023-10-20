Garage fire destroys home in Kirby, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A home in Kirby was destroyed by a garage fire early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Corian Oak Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Binz Engleman Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames. Two propane tanks at the house had caught fire as well. Firefighters managed to eventually put out the fire.

Fire officials said it was a garage fire that then spread to the home and the house is now considered a total loss. Everyone from inside the house made it out safely. There were no injuries to either the residents or the firefighters.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will try and determine the exact cause.

The Kirby Fire Department, the Kirby Police Department, the Bexar County Emergency Services District #10 and China Grove Fire Departments all responded to the call.

Fire officials did not say where the residents will now stay. A damage estimate was not given.