New virtual reality tool helps San Antonio police train for de-escalation, crisis intervention

Civilians can try it out by signing up for the Citizen’s Police Academy

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s new virtual reality tool gives officers a risk-free way to train on de-escalation and crisis intervention.

Nathan Sandoval, a tactics instructor with the San Antonio Police Academy, said cadets have used the APEX officer training system since this summer.

He said the department was able to purchase it with help from $150,000 in grants.

“It is a real-time exchange based off of our training and experience of what officers go through in these types of situations,” explained Sandoval.

The system takes up an entire classroom. Users strap on a headset and put on a backpack to be taken from the real world into a virtual simulation.

SAPD officers control each scenario, giving users commands and roleplaying as the suspects.

“This training system allows our officers to be able to engage in virtual reality simulations that involve concepts where they can apply all of our de-escalation and crisis intervention training,” said Sandoval.

While the training is for police officers, a handful of civilians have tried it.

“It allows civilians to be able to get a safe, yet very immersive, exposure to what officers experience out on the street,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval said the civilians who’ve been able to try it are a part of the latest Citizen Police Academy, which is a 12-week course where everyday people learn about different units within the San Antonio Police Department.

To be a part of the next class, you must live in San Antonio and be at least 18 years old.