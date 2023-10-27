Thursday’s tornado rated an EF0 in San Antonio, National Weather Service confirms

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – After conducting a survey Friday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in San Antonio Thursday as scattered downpours moved through the area.

Survey meteorologists say that the tornado touched down around 8:01 a.m. near E Commerce Street before heading north, northeast near Fort Sam Houston and ending up near Austin Highway in Terrell Hills.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 80 mph with a path length of 5.17 miles. The tornado then lifted at approximately 8:18 a.m.

According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF0 tornado produces wind gusts of 65-85 mph.

Pictures and videos sent into KSAT Connect show minor damage in that area, including this roof damage at the Alcove Apartments in Terrell Hills. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

