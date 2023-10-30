45º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Trying to buy off-brand Ozempic online? The risk could cost you your life

Doctors internationally warning against fake semaglutide injection pens, packaging that look like Ozempic

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Ozempic, Weight Loss, Health

SAN ANTONIO – It’s being called the “miracle weight loss drug.”

Ozempic is used to treat diabetes and obesity, but with its new-found popularity in the general population, scammers are cashing in.

It’s prompting an international warning about “faux-zempic,” a term coining the fake version of Ozempic and the similar weight loss drug Wegovy.

The main component in both drugs is semaglutide.

“With off-brand semaglutide, we do not know what they contain, what is the concentration, the sterility circumstances,” said Dr. Carolina Soliz-Herrera, the leading endocrinologist with University Health and an associate professor and Endocrinology Division Chief at UT Health San Antonio.

Soliz-Herrera said the rampant problem is fueled by a shortage of the legitimate drug.

The new weight loss popularity just one of those factors.

“The shortage is historical between COVID, between the shortage of the device that goes inside the pen that is also not available,” she said.

With that short supply, criminals are swooping in and creating fake products. Doctors are saying the injection pen and the packaging of the dupes are made to look very similar to the real deal, so people should completely avoid buying the off-brand version.

“If it says semaglutide and it’s not coming from the manufacturer Nova Nordisk, you shouldn’t get it. They don’t sell it online. You need a prescription from a specialized physician,” Soliz-Herrera said.

The off-brand injections can lower blood sugar, which legitimate semaglutide injections do not do.

“If you have severe hypoglycemia and you’re driving, you can pass out, cause a motor vehicle accident, you can have a seizure. You can have more severe complications and even death,” Soliz-Herrera said.

Doctors across the world want to educate the community, so people don’t end up playing roulette with their health.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Courtney Friedman is a KSAT anchor and reporter. She has an ongoing series called Loving in Fear, confronting Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She's also covered Hurricane Harvey, the shootings in Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe, and tornadoes throughout Texas. She’s a California native and proud Longhorn who loves calling SA home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email