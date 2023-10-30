45º
Woman believes viral challenge led to her car being stolen, totaled

BCSO says the vehicle was stolen on Oct. 21

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: KIA Challenge, Hyundai, BCSO, SAPD, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – Two weeks ago, Alexis Radicke’s car barely had a scratch. Now, it sits in her driveway totaled, which she believes is a result of a viral TikTok challenge.

“I feel horrible, a little bit violated,” Radicke said.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, thieves stole Radicke’s 2019 KIA Optima from the driveway of her Northwest Side home on Oct. 21.

Radicke said the gasoline tank was full and her 3-month-old son’s car seat was inside the car.

Less than 48 hours later, Radicke said it was found 20 minutes away.

The gas tank was empty, a window was shattered and the strap of the car seat was cut off.

“I think they estimated that the damages caused were almost $13,000 worth of damage,” she said.

Radicke said deputies told her they believe her car became the target of a TikTok trend, which challenges people to steal KIAs and Hyundais.

Some insurance companies have changed how they provide coverage for those cars.

“I just started laughing, and they asked why. And I said, ‘If I don’t laugh, I’m going to cry,’” Radicke said. “The cops actually told me that the only way to prevent this from happening again is just not to have that car anymore.”

Last week, Hyundai announced it will hold software-upgrade clinics across the US for cars that have been targeted.

Radicke said she doesn’t know if the car thieves have been caught, but she plans to press charges.

“It’s just going to keep happening until they actually start holding these kids accountable for their actions,” she said.

KSAT reached out to BCSO for an update on the case.

