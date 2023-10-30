Teen leads New Braunfels police on 100-mph chase before crashing stolen vehicle

Junior Campos, 17, of San Antonio, was arrested in connection with a chase involving a stolen vehicle in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A teenage boy led New Braunfels police on a high-speed chase topping speeds of 100 mph before crashing a stolen vehicle and being arrested.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, officers on patrol in the area of Interstate 35 and Highway 46 South attempted a traffic stop on a black Kia Sorento that had been reported stolen out of San Antonio, a news release said.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit on Northbound I-35 to Conrads Lane, where the vehicle took the turnaround and proceeded south on I-35, police said.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle around FM 1044, but moments later, there were reports that the vehicle had crashed into an SUV towing a trailer in the 2900 block of I-35 South, right before Loop 337, police said.

Despite the crash, the boy was able to drive from the scene a short distance before fleeing on foot. He was soon located at a nearby gas station in the 3100 block of West San Antonio Street, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspected, identified as Junior Campos, 17, of San Antonio, was arrested. Campos was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released to be booked into the Comal County Jail.

Campos faces charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, accident involving damage, and theft of a firearm. Police said they found a handgun inside the vehicle. The bond for Campos was not immediately set.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash.