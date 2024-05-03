Shooting at far West Side apartment complex wounds 2 people; man in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were wounded and one is in critical condition following a shooting at a far West Side apartment complex late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Westmount at Three Fountains apartments in the 7930 block of Pipers Creek Street, not far from Culebra Road.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were leaving her apartment when someone fired multiple shots into the vehicle near the gate of the complex.

The man was struck several times by the bullets and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, in critical condition. The woman was also hit, but her wounds appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said the suspect fled into the back of the apartment complex and has not been found. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Investigators did say that the victims knew who the shooter was.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.