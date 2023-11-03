Zoo Lights nominated for USA Today Readers’ Choice Award; you can vote until Nov. 29

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s holiday experience has been nominated for a USA Today Readers’ Choice Award.

San Antonio’s Zoo Lights is nominated in the travel award category for “Best Zoo Lights.”

According to zoo officials, it’s the first nomination for our zoo in that category.

Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards is open until Nov. 29. People can vote daily for their favorite destination.

“Help us make San Antonio shine bright this holiday season by voting daily for Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy, in the 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for Best Zoo Lights,” said Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations. “Together, let’s showcase our city’s pride and celebrate this incredible recognition.”

Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, returns this season from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.