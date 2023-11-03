61º
Zoo Lights nominated for USA Today Readers’ Choice Award; you can vote until Nov. 29

Zoo Lights returns this season from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s holiday experience has been nominated for a USA Today Readers’ Choice Award.

San Antonio’s Zoo Lights is nominated in the travel award category for “Best Zoo Lights.”

According to zoo officials, it’s the first nomination for our zoo in that category.

Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards is open until Nov. 29. People can vote daily for their favorite destination.

“Help us make San Antonio shine bright this holiday season by voting daily for Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy, in the 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for Best Zoo Lights,” said Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations. “Together, let’s showcase our city’s pride and celebrate this incredible recognition.”

Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, returns this season from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

