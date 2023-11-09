76º
Local News

Fire damages popular Old Main Ice House bar and music venue in Cibolo

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Fire, Cibolo
Firefighters battle a fire at Old Main Ice House on Nov. 9, 2023. (City of Cibolo)

CIBOLO, Texas – An early morning fire caused significant damage to a popular bar and music venue in Cibolo.

The Cibolo Fire Department responded to the Old Main Ice House around 4:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

The bar is located in a renovated 1920s building in the 100 block of North Main Street in an area known as Historic Old Town.

The fire was contained in the main part of the building, but it caused major damage to its interior.

No injuries were reported.

“Good news is we will be able to fix and repair and reopen,” Old Main owner Nicholas Marquez said. “We hope to be open as soon as possible, bigger and better than ever.”

In the meantime, Marquez said he hopes people will visit the other venues he owns in nearby Schertz — Bar House and Hidden Grove.

The Cibolo fire marshal and the Guadalupe County fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, a city spokesperson said.

