$10 million donation to San Antonio Zoo will create largest gorilla habitat in the country

A $10 million donation will expand the San Antonio Zoo by more than 2 acres, creating the country’s largest gorilla habitat, an event center and a new entryway.

This was all made possible by the Ralston Family Charitable Foundation.

Shannon Ralston, the founder of the foundation, said the funds will help allow families to spend more quality time together and create lasting memories.

“I brought my own sons here when I was young and they were much younger and those great memories and I want to make sure future generations have that opportunity,” Ralston said.

Zoo member Kendyl Dennis, who used to visit the zoo with her parents, now brings her husband and their 14-month-old son Jude.

“It’s cool to see and full circle come back with my own kid,” Dennis said. “He loves monkeys, so that’s going to be really cool to see the gorillas. That was his favorite part of today -- seeing the monkeys. So, I’m sure if he saw some gorillas, he would go crazy.”

Martha Lankford has been a volunteer docent at the zoo for 46 years. She said so much has changed since she started volunteering.

“I’m excited to see the gorillas because when I first started as a docent, we had two gorillas, but they were in the front of the zoo in a relatively small area, and to see what is planned for the future, I just hope I can stay around long enough to see it,” Lankford said.

Eva DeLeon has been bringing her four kids, ages 18 to 11, to the zoo for years. She said the donation for the expansion gives them a sense of pride for San Antonio.

“It gives children a sense of community when they see their city and then they see something new coming to them and gives them a sense of belonging to their community,” DeLeon said.

The entrance to the zoo will be complete by December of this year.

The gorilla habitat and the event center will be finished by 2025.