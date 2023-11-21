2 drivers killed in head-on vehicle crash in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – Two drivers were killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Guadalupe County this past weekend, according to the Seguin Police Department.

Seguin police have identified the two people killed as Natalie Jean Gage-Avila, 23, of New Braunfels, and Marcus Keshawn Harris, 37, of Luling.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 on State Highway 46 North near Cordova Road.

According to police, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on State Highway 46 North when it for an unknown reason veered into the northbound lanes, hitting a Chrysler 300 head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they arrived to find the Chrysler 300 engulfed in flames and the Jeep Cherokee with extensive damage from the collision.

Shortly after the crash, two other vehicles struck some of the nearby debris. The two drivers received care from EMS crews, but did not have to be hospitalized.

A passenger inside one of the vehicles involved in the original crash was taken by EMS to a local hospital, but their condition is not currently known. Next of kin to the drivers killed have been notified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.