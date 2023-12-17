47º
Elderly Army veteran dies months after hit-and-run; family desperate to find driver responsible

Driver hit, dragged Robert Juarez, 75, down Whitewood near Military Drive on Sept. 1, SAPD says

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s hard for Veronica Juarez to come to terms with her loss.

”He should still be here with me,” she said while wiping away tears. “With us, with all my family. He should be here with us. He’s not.”

Her father, Robert Juarez, 75, died on Nov. 27

He had been in the hospital since Sept. 1, when San Antonio police said a white GMC SUV hit Juarez and dragged him down Whitewood near Military Drive.

Police said they’re still looking for the driver, who they said will be charged with failure to stop and render aid -- serious bodily injury.

Despite Juarez’s death, police have not upgraded the charge to failure to stop and render aid -- death, a second-degree felony.

Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to conduct a death investigation to figure out if Juarez’s death was caused by the accident.

Veronica Juarez said she wants accountability.

“I want to make sure again that these people see, you know, that they get what they deserve, which is justice,” she said. “They need to pay for what they did.”

Veronica Juarez said she feels like police aren’t doing enough to find the suspect.

“He told me that they didn’t have no leads yet, and that they were going to like basically put it in the back,” she said.

As painful as the loss is, Veronica Juarez said she wants to fight to keep her dad’s case alive.

“I will not let it go cold,” she said. “I mean, I’m going to keep asking questions and I’m going to keep calling and keep asking.”

If you have any information that could help police find the driver responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021.

email